All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 445 Woodhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
445 Woodhill Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

445 Woodhill Dr

445 Woodhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

445 Woodhill Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21117
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodel 3 Bedroom Townhome in Owings Mills w/ Garage Parking

Property Highlights
-Custom Kitchen Cabinets & Fixtures
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Flooring
-Deck off of Living Room
-MBR Ensuite
-Front End Loader Washer & Dryer
-Parking Pad with a Garage
-Backyard Peaceful & Serene

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Woodhill Dr have any available units?
445 Woodhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Woodhill Dr have?
Some of 445 Woodhill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Woodhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
445 Woodhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Woodhill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 445 Woodhill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 445 Woodhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 445 Woodhill Dr offers parking.
Does 445 Woodhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Woodhill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Woodhill Dr have a pool?
No, 445 Woodhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 445 Woodhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 445 Woodhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Woodhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Woodhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms
Reisterstown Apartments with ParkingReisterstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Reisterstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MD
South Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University