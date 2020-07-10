309 KENDIG DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Awesome 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse RENTAL located in Kendig Mill Station community. Spacious Living Room leads to Separate Dining Room + Eat-in Kitchen with Work Space Area. Deck off Dining Room leads to Backyard. Master Bedroom with Vanity Area + Walk-In Closet + Full Master Bath. Upstairs also includes two bedrooms + Full Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level with Wood Burning Fireplace + Utility Room with Washer/Dryer and Tons of Storage.