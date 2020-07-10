All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 KENDIG DRIVE

309 Kendig Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Kendig Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21117
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Awesome 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse RENTAL located in Kendig Mill Station community. Spacious Living Room leads to Separate Dining Room + Eat-in Kitchen with Work Space Area. Deck off Dining Room leads to Backyard. Master Bedroom with Vanity Area + Walk-In Closet + Full Master Bath. Upstairs also includes two bedrooms + Full Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level with Wood Burning Fireplace + Utility Room with Washer/Dryer and Tons of Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have any available units?
309 KENDIG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have?
Some of 309 KENDIG DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 KENDIG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
309 KENDIG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 KENDIG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 309 KENDIG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE offer parking?
No, 309 KENDIG DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 KENDIG DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 309 KENDIG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 309 KENDIG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 KENDIG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
