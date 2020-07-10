Awesome 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse RENTAL located in Kendig Mill Station community. Spacious Living Room leads to Separate Dining Room + Eat-in Kitchen with Work Space Area. Deck off Dining Room leads to Backyard. Master Bedroom with Vanity Area + Walk-In Closet + Full Master Bath. Upstairs also includes two bedrooms + Full Hall Bath. Finished Lower Level with Wood Burning Fireplace + Utility Room with Washer/Dryer and Tons of Storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 KENDIG DRIVE have any available units?
309 KENDIG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.