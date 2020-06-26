Rent Calculator
258 CANDYTUFT ROAD
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
258 CANDYTUFT ROAD
258 Candytuft Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
258 Candytuft Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Very nice 3brm single family home with additional office or room space. Full and finished basement with utility space. Great bay windows with natural lighting carpet and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD have any available units?
258 CANDYTUFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reisterstown, MD
.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reisterstown Rent Report
.
Is 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
258 CANDYTUFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reisterstown
.
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD offer parking?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD have a pool?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 CANDYTUFT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
