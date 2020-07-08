All apartments in Reisterstown
201 Cork Ln
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

201 Cork Ln

201 Cork Lane · No Longer Available
Location

201 Cork Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Reisterstown!
Close to 21 restaurants, bank, shopping, and highway.

Property highlights

- Well maintained with hardwood throughout
- Kitchen loaded with all new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedroom
- Enjoy the outdoors on the balcony
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Assigned parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Swimming pool passes free
- No pets
- Voucher welcome!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Cork Ln have any available units?
201 Cork Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Cork Ln have?
Some of 201 Cork Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Cork Ln currently offering any rent specials?
201 Cork Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Cork Ln pet-friendly?
No, 201 Cork Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 201 Cork Ln offer parking?
Yes, 201 Cork Ln offers parking.
Does 201 Cork Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Cork Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Cork Ln have a pool?
Yes, 201 Cork Ln has a pool.
Does 201 Cork Ln have accessible units?
No, 201 Cork Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Cork Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Cork Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

