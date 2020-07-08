201 Cork Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Reisterstown!

Close to 21 restaurants, bank, shopping, and highway.



Property highlights



- Well maintained with hardwood throughout

- Kitchen loaded with all new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedroom

- Enjoy the outdoors on the balcony

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Assigned parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Swimming pool passes free

- No pets

- Voucher welcome!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189009)