107 Shetland Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Very nice neighborhood - Property Id: 155587



Very quiet neighborhood small community with swimming pool....3 bedroom Master bedroom has its own bathroom 2full baths 1/2 bath basement balcony dining room/family room living room kitchen washer and dryer stove Refrigerator

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155587

Property Id 155587



(RLNE5444658)