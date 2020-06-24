All apartments in Reisterstown
Find more places like 103 FITZ CT #T-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reisterstown, MD
/
103 FITZ CT #T-1
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

103 FITZ CT #T-1

103 Fitz Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reisterstown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

103 Fitz Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Lovely and Freshly Painted Terrace Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with New Carpet throughout. New Stove and Dishwasher. Terrace Patio with table and Chairs. First time renting. New Owner & First time unit is being rented. Section 8 considered. 630 or higher credit score required. VERY NICE UNIT ! ! ! Please see photos. Listing Broker Application (online) and LB Lease..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 have any available units?
103 FITZ CT #T-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 have?
Some of 103 FITZ CT #T-1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 FITZ CT #T-1 currently offering any rent specials?
103 FITZ CT #T-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 FITZ CT #T-1 pet-friendly?
No, 103 FITZ CT #T-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 offer parking?
Yes, 103 FITZ CT #T-1 offers parking.
Does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 FITZ CT #T-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 have a pool?
No, 103 FITZ CT #T-1 does not have a pool.
Does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 have accessible units?
No, 103 FITZ CT #T-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 FITZ CT #T-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 FITZ CT #T-1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln
Reisterstown, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Reisterstown 1 BedroomsReisterstown 2 Bedrooms
Reisterstown Apartments with ParkingReisterstown Dog Friendly Apartments
Reisterstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MD
South Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University