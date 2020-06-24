103 FITZ CT #T-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Lovely and Freshly Painted Terrace Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with New Carpet throughout. New Stove and Dishwasher. Terrace Patio with table and Chairs. First time renting. New Owner & First time unit is being rented. Section 8 considered. 630 or higher credit score required. VERY NICE UNIT ! ! ! Please see photos. Listing Broker Application (online) and LB Lease..