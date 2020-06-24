103 FITZ CT #T-1

Lovely and Freshly Painted Terrace Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit with New Carpet throughout. New Stove and Dishwasher. Terrace Patio with table and Chairs. First time renting. New Owner & First time unit is being rented. Section 8 considered. 630 or higher credit score required. VERY NICE UNIT ! ! ! Please see photos. Listing Broker Application (online) and LB Lease..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
