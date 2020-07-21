10 COLISTON ROAD

Well maintained condo available immediately. Convenient location. Gas appliances, washer dryer. Close to shopping restaurants and major hwys. All adults must complete application. www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=423283
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
