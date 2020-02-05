Spacious 3 level town home in Park Overlook. Fully upgraded kitchen and appliances! New carpet and hardwood flooring! This beautiful town home features a wood burning fireplace and a main floor walk out to a fenced backyard. Basement is perfect for a home office and more! PETS WELCOME!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have any available units?
7825 FAIRBORN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have?
Some of 7825 FAIRBORN COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 FAIRBORN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7825 FAIRBORN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 FAIRBORN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT offer parking?
No, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have a pool?
No, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have accessible units?
No, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 FAIRBORN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7825 FAIRBORN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)