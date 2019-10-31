All apartments in Redland
October 31 2019

7821 FAIRBORN COURT

7821 Fairborn Court · No Longer Available
Location

7821 Fairborn Court, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
basketball court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
all freshly painted and laminate floors are on all major living area. Sliding door to backyard and big deck. Walk to Metro and bus is within the community entrance. Blueberry park is around the corner and community has pool and basketball courts. separate dining area and living room. spacious kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have any available units?
7821 FAIRBORN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have?
Some of 7821 FAIRBORN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 FAIRBORN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7821 FAIRBORN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 FAIRBORN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT offer parking?
No, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT has a pool.
Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have accessible units?
No, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 FAIRBORN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 FAIRBORN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
