7821 FAIRBORN COURT

all freshly painted and laminate floors are on all major living area. Sliding door to backyard and big deck. Walk to Metro and bus is within the community entrance. Blueberry park is around the corner and community has pool and basketball courts. separate dining area and living room. spacious kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
