Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

7632 CREEKSTONE COURT

7632 Creekstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

7632 Creekstone Court, Redland, MD 20877

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have any available units?
7632 CREEKSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have?
Some of 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7632 CREEKSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7632 CREEKSTONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
