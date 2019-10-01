Rent Calculator
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:35 AM
7617 NUTWOOD CT
7617 Nutwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7617 Nutwood Court, Redland, MD 20855
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Lovely 3 level Townhouse with finished walkout basement. Great community, walk to pool and Shady Grove Metro. Walk to Park with Tennis Courts. Vacant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have any available units?
7617 NUTWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redland, MD
.
What amenities does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have?
Some of 7617 NUTWOOD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7617 NUTWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
7617 NUTWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 NUTWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 7617 NUTWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redland
.
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 7617 NUTWOOD CT offers parking.
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7617 NUTWOOD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have a pool?
Yes, 7617 NUTWOOD CT has a pool.
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 7617 NUTWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7617 NUTWOOD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7617 NUTWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7617 NUTWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
