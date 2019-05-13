Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM
2 Garrett Court
2 Garrett Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2 Garrett Court, Redland, MD 20855
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Colonial on almost 1/2 Acre. Cul-De-Sac no thru traffic -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4803529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Garrett Court have any available units?
2 Garrett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redland, MD
.
Is 2 Garrett Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Garrett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Garrett Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Garrett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redland
.
Does 2 Garrett Court offer parking?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not offer parking.
Does 2 Garrett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Garrett Court have a pool?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Garrett Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Garrett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Garrett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
