All apartments in Redland
Find more places like 2 Garrett Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redland, MD
/
2 Garrett Court
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

2 Garrett Court

2 Garrett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Garrett Court, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Colonial on almost 1/2 Acre. Cul-De-Sac no thru traffic -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4803529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Garrett Court have any available units?
2 Garrett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
Is 2 Garrett Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Garrett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Garrett Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Garrett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 2 Garrett Court offer parking?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not offer parking.
Does 2 Garrett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Garrett Court have a pool?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Garrett Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Garrett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Garrett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Garrett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redland Apartments with BalconyRedland Apartments with Gym
Redland Apartments with ParkingRedland Dog Friendly Apartments
Redland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD
Franconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America