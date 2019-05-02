Rent Calculator
Home
/
Redland, MD
/
17619 LINDSTROM CT
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17619 LINDSTROM CT
17619 Lindstrom Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Redland
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location
17619 Lindstrom Court, Redland, MD 20877
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath fully renovated home. Open floor plan, 2 fireplaces, custom tile work and nice yard. Owner is cleaning and making any repairs prior to move in. Come see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT have any available units?
17619 LINDSTROM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redland, MD
.
Is 17619 LINDSTROM CT currently offering any rent specials?
17619 LINDSTROM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17619 LINDSTROM CT pet-friendly?
No, 17619 LINDSTROM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redland
.
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT offer parking?
Yes, 17619 LINDSTROM CT offers parking.
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17619 LINDSTROM CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT have a pool?
No, 17619 LINDSTROM CT does not have a pool.
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT have accessible units?
No, 17619 LINDSTROM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 17619 LINDSTROM CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17619 LINDSTROM CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17619 LINDSTROM CT does not have units with air conditioning.
