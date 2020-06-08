All apartments in Redland
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

16913 Briardale Road

16913 Briardale Road · No Longer Available
Location

16913 Briardale Road, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gracious. Spacious, View, and Convenience - * Fantastic center hall colonial nestled on a great lot backing to Rock Creek Park!
*Seconds to the new Inter County Connector, less than a mile to the Shady Grove Metro, wonderful shopping, schools, and more
*A commuter's dream with easy access to I-270

Table-Space Kitchen
Formal Dining Room
Family Room with Romantic Fireplace
Play Room/Office off the Kitchen
First Floor Laundry
Two Car Garage
Full, Finished Walk-out Basement
Fantastic Deck
Screened porch

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets on a case-by-case basis
If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16913 Briardale Road have any available units?
16913 Briardale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 16913 Briardale Road have?
Some of 16913 Briardale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16913 Briardale Road currently offering any rent specials?
16913 Briardale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16913 Briardale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16913 Briardale Road is pet friendly.
Does 16913 Briardale Road offer parking?
Yes, 16913 Briardale Road offers parking.
Does 16913 Briardale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16913 Briardale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16913 Briardale Road have a pool?
No, 16913 Briardale Road does not have a pool.
Does 16913 Briardale Road have accessible units?
No, 16913 Briardale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16913 Briardale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16913 Briardale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16913 Briardale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16913 Briardale Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
