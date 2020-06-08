16913 Briardale Road

Amenities
Gracious. Spacious, View, and Convenience - * Fantastic center hall colonial nestled on a great lot backing to Rock Creek Park!
*Seconds to the new Inter County Connector, less than a mile to the Shady Grove Metro, wonderful shopping, schools, and more
*A commuter's dream with easy access to I-270
Table-Space Kitchen
Formal Dining Room
Family Room with Romantic Fireplace
Play Room/Office off the Kitchen
First Floor Laundry
Two Car Garage
Full, Finished Walk-out Basement
Fantastic Deck
Screened porch
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets on a case-by-case basis
If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
(RLNE5817400)