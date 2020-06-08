16913 Briardale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gracious. Spacious, View, and Convenience - * Fantastic center hall colonial nestled on a great lot backing to Rock Creek Park!

*Seconds to the new Inter County Connector, less than a mile to the Shady Grove Metro, wonderful shopping, schools, and more

*A commuter's dream with easy access to I-270



Table-Space Kitchen

Formal Dining Room

Family Room with Romantic Fireplace

Play Room/Office off the Kitchen

First Floor Laundry

Two Car Garage

Full, Finished Walk-out Basement

Fantastic Deck

Screened porch



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820.



This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets on a case-by-case basis

If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.



