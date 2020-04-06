All apartments in Redland
16304 DECKER PLACE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:43 PM

16304 DECKER PLACE

16304 Decker Place · (301) 652-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD 20855

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a loft, rooftop terrace, a deck off the kitchen, and tandem garage parking. With almost 100k in builder upgrades (plus owner upgrades), this home has everything you want. Featuring a chef's kitchen with quartz counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets & hardware, tile back splash & Energy star appliances throughout, this is just the start. Oak stairs on every floor, key-less front door access, Wifi repeaters, kitchen deck gas line, upgraded owner's bathroom, owner's bedroom bump out, upgraded washer/dryer, additional loft bedroom & bathroom, and upgraded laminate flooring on all 4 levels. Resident amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, lounge areas & fitness center (currently under construction), multiple dog parks, tot lots, community garden, and a variety of parks/green spaces. Walking distance to Starbucks, Inspire Nail Salon, Westside Beer & Wine, Dry Cleaners', future CVS plus retail & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16304 DECKER PLACE have any available units?
16304 DECKER PLACE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16304 DECKER PLACE have?
Some of 16304 DECKER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 DECKER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16304 DECKER PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 DECKER PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16304 DECKER PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 16304 DECKER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16304 DECKER PLACE does offer parking.
Does 16304 DECKER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16304 DECKER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 DECKER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 16304 DECKER PLACE has a pool.
Does 16304 DECKER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16304 DECKER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 DECKER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16304 DECKER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16304 DECKER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16304 DECKER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
