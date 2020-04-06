16304 DECKER PLACE

Amenities
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a loft, rooftop terrace, a deck off the kitchen, and tandem garage parking. With almost 100k in builder upgrades (plus owner upgrades), this home has everything you want. Featuring a chef's kitchen with quartz counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets & hardware, tile back splash & Energy star appliances throughout, this is just the start. Oak stairs on every floor, key-less front door access, Wifi repeaters, kitchen deck gas line, upgraded owner's bathroom, owner's bedroom bump out, upgraded washer/dryer, additional loft bedroom & bathroom, and upgraded laminate flooring on all 4 levels. Resident amenities include a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, lounge areas & fitness center (currently under construction), multiple dog parks, tot lots, community garden, and a variety of parks/green spaces. Walking distance to Starbucks, Inspire Nail Salon, Westside Beer & Wine, Dry Cleaners', future CVS plus retail & restaurants.