Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
9625 AXEHEAD COURT
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

9625 AXEHEAD COURT

9625 Axehead Court · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Axehead Court, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in Kings Point. This home boasts granite countertops, 2 walk-in closets, all major appliances, and a huge fenced in backyard. Be the first to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have any available units?
9625 AXEHEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 9625 AXEHEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9625 AXEHEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 AXEHEAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT offer parking?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have a pool?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9625 AXEHEAD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

