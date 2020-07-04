You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in Kings Point. This home boasts granite countertops, 2 walk-in closets, all major appliances, and a huge fenced in backyard. Be the first to see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9625 AXEHEAD COURT have any available units?
9625 AXEHEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 9625 AXEHEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9625 AXEHEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.