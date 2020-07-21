Rent Calculator
8820 HARKATE WAY
8820 Harkate Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8820 Harkate Way, Randallstown, MD 21133
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
WELL KEPT 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5BATHS,FRESHLY PAINTED.USE OF BASEMENT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. LEASE IS FOR THE MAIN & UPPER LEVEL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have any available units?
8820 HARKATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Randallstown, MD
.
What amenities does 8820 HARKATE WAY have?
Some of 8820 HARKATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8820 HARKATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8820 HARKATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 HARKATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Randallstown
.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY offer parking?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8820 HARKATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have a pool?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 HARKATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
