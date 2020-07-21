All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 8820 HARKATE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
8820 HARKATE WAY
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

8820 HARKATE WAY

8820 Harkate Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8820 Harkate Way, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
WELL KEPT 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5BATHS,FRESHLY PAINTED.USE OF BASEMENT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. LEASE IS FOR THE MAIN & UPPER LEVEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have any available units?
8820 HARKATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 8820 HARKATE WAY have?
Some of 8820 HARKATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 HARKATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8820 HARKATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 HARKATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY offer parking?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8820 HARKATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have a pool?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 HARKATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 HARKATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 HARKATE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRandallstown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Randallstown Apartments with BalconiesRandallstown Apartments with Parking
Randallstown Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University