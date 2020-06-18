All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 8 Cree Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
8 Cree Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8 Cree Ct

8 Cree Court · (240) 403-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD 21133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Cree Ct · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood. Main Level Features Wide-Plank Floors, Open Concept Kitchen with Island, White Shaker Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances, Powder Room. Upper Level features 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Wide-Plank Floors and lots of Closet Space. Lower Level Features Bedroom, Full Bath, Rec Room, and Walkout to Patio. Brand New Kitchen, Flooring, Updated Baths, New Windows, New Energy-Efficient HVAC and More. 2+ Year Lease Preferred. Vouchers Welcome.

(RLNE5591879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Cree Ct have any available units?
8 Cree Ct has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Cree Ct have?
Some of 8 Cree Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Cree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Cree Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Cree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Cree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8 Cree Ct offer parking?
No, 8 Cree Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8 Cree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Cree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Cree Ct have a pool?
No, 8 Cree Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8 Cree Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Cree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Cree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Cree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Cree Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Cree Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Cree Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 BedroomsRandallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with BalconyRandallstown Apartments with Pool
Randallstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity