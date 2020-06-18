Amenities
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood. Main Level Features Wide-Plank Floors, Open Concept Kitchen with Island, White Shaker Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances, Powder Room. Upper Level features 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Wide-Plank Floors and lots of Closet Space. Lower Level Features Bedroom, Full Bath, Rec Room, and Walkout to Patio. Brand New Kitchen, Flooring, Updated Baths, New Windows, New Energy-Efficient HVAC and More. 2+ Year Lease Preferred. Vouchers Welcome.
(RLNE5591879)