All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 4234 Red Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
4234 Red Ridge Way
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

4234 Red Ridge Way

4234 Red Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4234 Red Ridge Way, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Randallstown, MD - This interior townhouse has hardwoods, separate dining room and sliders off living room to deck to enjoy the shade. Large kitchen, Berber carpet on top level, skylight ,vaulted ceilings and more.

(RLNE3925897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Red Ridge Way have any available units?
4234 Red Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 4234 Red Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Red Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Red Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 4234 Red Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 4234 Red Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Red Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Red Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Red Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4234 Red Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4234 Red Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 BedroomsRandallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with BalconyRandallstown Apartments with Pool
Randallstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University