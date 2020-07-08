All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 3812 KILBURN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
3812 KILBURN ROAD
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

3812 KILBURN ROAD

3812 Kilburn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3812 Kilburn Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home sweet home. Step inside an open spacious split level dream home. A rear enclosure overlooking a large fenced yard to enjoy outdoor gatherings. Extra room in basement for an office. Opportunity to rent to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have any available units?
3812 KILBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 3812 KILBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3812 KILBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 KILBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 KILBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 BedroomsRandallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with BalconyRandallstown Apartments with Pool
Randallstown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University