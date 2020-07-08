Home sweet home. Step inside an open spacious split level dream home. A rear enclosure overlooking a large fenced yard to enjoy outdoor gatherings. Extra room in basement for an office. Opportunity to rent to own.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3812 KILBURN ROAD have any available units?
3812 KILBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 3812 KILBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3812 KILBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.