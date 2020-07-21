All apartments in Randallstown
3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD

3555 Orchard Shade Road · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Orchard Shade Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD have any available units?
3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD currently offering any rent specials?
3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD pet-friendly?
No, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD offer parking?
Yes, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD offers parking.
Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD have a pool?
No, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD does not have a pool.
Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD have accessible units?
No, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 ORCHARD SHADE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
