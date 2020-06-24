Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
3506 KINGS POINT ROAD
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3506 KINGS POINT ROAD
3506 Kings Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3506 Kings Point Road, Randallstown, MD 21133
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom,3 full bathroom with fully finished basement, over 3000 total square feet, large composite deck, extremely well maintained, quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, driveway & street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have any available units?
3506 KINGS POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Randallstown, MD
.
What amenities does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have?
Some of 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3506 KINGS POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Randallstown
.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Similar Pages
Randallstown 1 Bedrooms
Randallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with Balcony
Randallstown Apartments with Pool
Randallstown Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Adelphi, MD
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University