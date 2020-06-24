All apartments in Randallstown
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

3506 KINGS POINT ROAD

3506 Kings Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Kings Point Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom,3 full bathroom with fully finished basement, over 3000 total square feet, large composite deck, extremely well maintained, quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, driveway & street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have any available units?
3506 KINGS POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have?
Some of 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3506 KINGS POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 KINGS POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
