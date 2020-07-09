All apartments in Randallstown
Randallstown, MD
18 Stable Run Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

18 Stable Run Court

18 Stable Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

18 Stable Run Court, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Randallstown. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and gas fireplace. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Stable Run Court have any available units?
18 Stable Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 18 Stable Run Court have?
Some of 18 Stable Run Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Stable Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Stable Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Stable Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Stable Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 18 Stable Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Stable Run Court offers parking.
Does 18 Stable Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Stable Run Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Stable Run Court have a pool?
No, 18 Stable Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 Stable Run Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Stable Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Stable Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Stable Run Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Stable Run Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Stable Run Court has units with air conditioning.

