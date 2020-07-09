18 Stable Run Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Randallstown. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and gas fireplace. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 13th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.