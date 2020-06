Amenities

Single family home on a quiet cul de sac. This split foyer has hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite, and white appliances. Main lev also includes sep Din Room, LR, and 3 great sized bedrooms. Lower level comes with a spacious bedroom with its own full bath and large rec room perfect for entertaining & additional half bath. Great deck and yard.