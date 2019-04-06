All apartments in Queen Anne's County
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

311 STANFORD ROAD

311 Stanford Road · No Longer Available
Location

311 Stanford Road, Queen Anne's County, MD 21617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sweet cottage on 1.6 acres with wooded back yard. Close to town of Centreville and easy access to Rt 50. Fresh paint, all appliances and water conditioning sys. Pets considered. Good credit/refs please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 STANFORD ROAD have any available units?
311 STANFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Anne's County, MD.
What amenities does 311 STANFORD ROAD have?
Some of 311 STANFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 STANFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
311 STANFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 STANFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 STANFORD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 311 STANFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 311 STANFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 311 STANFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 STANFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 STANFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 311 STANFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 311 STANFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 311 STANFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 311 STANFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 STANFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 STANFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 STANFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
