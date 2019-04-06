311 STANFORD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sweet cottage on 1.6 acres with wooded back yard. Close to town of Centreville and easy access to Rt 50. Fresh paint, all appliances and water conditioning sys. Pets considered. Good credit/refs please