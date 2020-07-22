Rent Calculator
All apartments in Prince George's County
Find more places like 5328 67th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prince George's County, MD
/
5328 67th Ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5328 67th Ave
5328 67th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5328 67th Avenue, Prince George's County, MD 20737
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4BR/2.5BA 3Level Riverdale - Washer/Dryer
Renovated Kitchen
No Pets
Off-street parking
2 yr minimum lease
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5597017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5328 67th Ave have any available units?
5328 67th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prince George's County, MD
.
Is 5328 67th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5328 67th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 67th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5328 67th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prince George's County
.
Does 5328 67th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5328 67th Ave offers parking.
Does 5328 67th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 67th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 67th Ave have a pool?
No, 5328 67th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5328 67th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5328 67th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 67th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 67th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5328 67th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5328 67th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
