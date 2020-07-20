All apartments in Potomac
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT

9225 Cambridge Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

9225 Cambridge Manor Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great location, cul-de-sac, very quite corer, 5400 square feet, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath room. two story foyer accented, skylights, high ceiling. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliance kitchen. Hugh deck viewing swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have any available units?
9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have?
Some of 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT offer parking?
No, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT has a pool.
Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9225 CAMBRIDGE MANOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
