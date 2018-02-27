All apartments in Potomac
Potomac, MD
9220 QUINTANA DRIVE
9220 QUINTANA DRIVE

9220 Quintana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9220 Quintana Drive, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home nestled on a nearly 1/2 acre lot. Located close to wonderful schools, parks, shopping, and more! Sunny rooms and easy living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE have any available units?
9220 QUINTANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Is 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9220 QUINTANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9220 QUINTANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
