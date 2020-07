Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome home!! Private setting that is perfect for entertaining or having a cozy night inside! Updated flooring, beautiful eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, beamed ceilings, updated bathrooms, lots of natural light, skylights, walk out basement, two fireplaces, and that's just the inside! Large yard with plenty of space to host gatherings or enjoy a peaceful night! Make an appointment today!