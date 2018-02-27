Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9001 TUCKERMAN LANE
9001 Tuckerman Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9001 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD 20854
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
GREAT FOR HOME OFFICE> CHARMING 3 BR/2 FULL BATH >DETACHED COLONIAL ON HALF PRIVATE ACRE>WALKING TO CHURCHILL/HOOVER>HALF MILE FROM CABIN JOHN MALL> NO HOA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have any available units?
9001 TUCKERMAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac, MD
.
What amenities does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have?
Some of 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9001 TUCKERMAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac
.
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE offers parking.
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have a pool?
No, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE has accessible units.
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9001 TUCKERMAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
