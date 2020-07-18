Must See! Gorgeous 2018 Renovation on a flat 2 Acre lot with amazing views. NEW Gourmet Kitchen & All new appliances incl. New W&D. Grand two-story foyer with main level library. Updated HVACs. Lavish living in desirable Whitman Cluster! Available from 12 - 48 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have any available units?
8901 HOLLY LEAF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have?
Some of 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
8901 HOLLY LEAF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.