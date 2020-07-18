All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8901 HOLLY LEAF LN
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:02 PM

8901 HOLLY LEAF LN

8901 Holly Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8901 Holly Leaf Lane, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Must See! Gorgeous 2018 Renovation on a flat 2 Acre lot with amazing views. NEW Gourmet Kitchen & All new appliances incl. New W&D. Grand two-story foyer with main level library. Updated HVACs. Lavish living in desirable Whitman Cluster! Available from 12 - 48 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have any available units?
8901 HOLLY LEAF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have?
Some of 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
8901 HOLLY LEAF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN pet-friendly?
No, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN offer parking?
Yes, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN offers parking.
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have a pool?
No, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN does not have a pool.
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have accessible units?
No, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901 HOLLY LEAF LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia