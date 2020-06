Amenities

NEW ON MARKET! Renovated home in Avenel on flat 2 acre lot with swimming pool in golf course community of Avenel. Remodeled kitchen, oversized rooms, main level guest suite + library on main level. Rent includes lawn care and opening/closing of pool. Home is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes membership to Avenel swim and tennis club. Close to Avenel Park and conveniently located with easy access to the beltway and into DC via Clara Barton Parkway.