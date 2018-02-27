Amenities

8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane Available 12/06/19 Classic Colonial in CHURCHILL DISTRICT 4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless appliances and nice breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room. Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/biker trail systems.



