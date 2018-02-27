All apartments in Potomac
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane

8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane Available 12/06/19 Classic Colonial in CHURCHILL DISTRICT 4BD/2.5BA + 2 car garage - Updated home in Fox Hill, Potomac. Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless appliances and nice breakfast area. Awesome 4 season sunroom steps onto patio. 2 fireplaces. Gleaming hardwood floors on both levels and beautiful slate foyer. Large living room, separate dining room and cozy family room. Huge MBR suite+3 LARGE bedrooms, finished basement. Landscaped level back yard. Located close in Potomac near recently updated Cabin John shopping center, Montgomery Mall, Park Potomac, Wildwood Shopping Center. Easy access to Walter Reed/NIH, major commuter routes, METRO, schools, parks, and great hiker/biker trail systems.

(RLNE3329840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have any available units?
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have?
Some of 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 Sleepy Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

