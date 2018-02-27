Rent Calculator
8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:23 PM
8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W
8217 Buckspark Lane West
No Longer Available
Location
8217 Buckspark Lane West, Potomac, MD 20854
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W have any available units?
8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W doesn't have any available units at this time.
Potomac, MD
.
Is 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W currently offering any rent specials?
8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W pet-friendly?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac
.
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W offer parking?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not offer parking.
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W have a pool?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have a pool.
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W have accessible units?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8217 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have units with air conditioning.
