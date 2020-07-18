All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE

7561 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7561 Spring Lake Drive, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Renovated 2bds/1 full bath. Open Kitchen/Eat-in Island, Granite and Stainless. Very close to mall, highways and public transportation. Community Pool, Water and Gas Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7561 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia