Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7501 Democracy Blvd #B227

7501 Democracy Boulevard · (240) 224-8220
Location

7501 Democracy Boulevard, Potomac, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! - Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! Walk into this unit's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, wall to wall carpeting, great natural lighting, and access to the ambient deck. Enjoy cooking in its galley style kitchen with black and white appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Dig into your delicious meals in its separate dining room that boasts of a life-size mirror and a vintage chandelier. The unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms with carpeted floors and ample closet space. Its 2 full baths feature gorgeously tiled floors and bath enclosures, updated lighting, and ample storage space.

- Secured entrance provides security!

- Some utilities included!!

Take advantage of the community pool and tennis courts!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have any available units?
7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have?
Some of 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 pet-friendly?
No, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 offer parking?
No, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 does not offer parking.
Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have a pool?
Yes, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 has a pool.
Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have accessible units?
No, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 Democracy Blvd #B227 does not have units with air conditioning.
