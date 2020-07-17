7501 Democracy Blvd #B227

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! - Cozy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo Unit in Bethesda! Walk into this unit's inviting living area with the neutral-colored interior, wall to wall carpeting, great natural lighting, and access to the ambient deck. Enjoy cooking in its galley style kitchen with black and white appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. Dig into your delicious meals in its separate dining room that boasts of a life-size mirror and a vintage chandelier. The unit offers 2 spacious bedrooms with carpeted floors and ample closet space. Its 2 full baths feature gorgeously tiled floors and bath enclosures, updated lighting, and ample storage space.



- Secured entrance provides security!



- Some utilities included!!



Take advantage of the community pool and tennis courts!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



