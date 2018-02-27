7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE

Amenities
MUST SEE Large Apartment -1500 square foot immaculate Corner Unit for rent. The unit can be leased fully furnished for $200 additional monthly rent. Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances. Monthly utilities $200 in addition to the rent (Electric, Gas, Water & Basic Cable)Large Closets and Storage Space. Tennis Court, Putting Green, Party Room, 24 hour Security Building. Ride-On Bus to Grosvenor Metro. Quiet Building Near Everything, Steps to Mall, Park, Movies, Restaurants, Indoor Tennis, Skating, bike trails, I270 Hwy.