Potomac, MD
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:22 PM

7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE

7420 Westlake Terrace · (301) 686-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
recently renovated
tennis court
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
putting green
tennis court
MUST SEE Large Apartment -1500 square foot immaculate Corner Unit for rent. The unit can be leased fully furnished for $200 additional monthly rent. Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances. Monthly utilities $200 in addition to the rent (Electric, Gas, Water & Basic Cable)Large Closets and Storage Space. Tennis Court, Putting Green, Party Room, 24 hour Security Building. Ride-On Bus to Grosvenor Metro. Quiet Building Near Everything, Steps to Mall, Park, Movies, Restaurants, Indoor Tennis, Skating, bike trails, I270 Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have any available units?
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have?
Some of 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
