Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7412 CRESTBERRY LN
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

7412 CRESTBERRY LN

7412 Crestberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7412 Crestberry Lane, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous and Spacious 3 level townhome in prime Bethesda location, featuring approximately 1,975 square feet of living space. Step into the bright, two story foyer with skylight that opens to a spacious Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counters, colorful custom backsplash and a sunny eat-in breakfast area. The Spacious Living Room features extra high 2 story ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace with a view of the second level landing and walks out to the large deck overlooking the backyard. With 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths on 3 levels, this home is big enough to spread out and enjoy. Fully finished lower level with a Bedroom, Full Bath, Recreation room with second wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcases, plus a utility/laundry room. Beautiful stone patio outside walk out basement level. Fully fenced yard. 1 car garage with driveway. Located across from Montgomery Mall, with easy access to I-270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have any available units?
7412 CRESTBERRY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have?
Some of 7412 CRESTBERRY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 CRESTBERRY LN currently offering any rent specials?
7412 CRESTBERRY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 CRESTBERRY LN pet-friendly?
No, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN offer parking?
Yes, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN offers parking.
Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have a pool?
No, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN does not have a pool.
Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have accessible units?
No, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7412 CRESTBERRY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7412 CRESTBERRY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
