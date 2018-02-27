7305 Brookstone Ct

Amenities

Stunning 6BR, 4.5BA Oasis in Close in Potomac! - You need to see this one in person! Welcome home to your stunning home nestled on over 2 picturesque acres in close in Potomac.



Don't worry about landscaping, grass cutting, or gutter cleaning....it's all included in the rent. You'll be able to simply focus on cooking in your beautiful, light filled, eat in kitchen set off of a spacious family room (that overlooks the incredible backyard).



You'll also enjoy the main level office, formal dining room, living room, powder room, and expansive great room....you may never want to leave your house.



Travel upstairs to find 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including a stunning master suite (complete with it's own private deck overlooking the tranquil backyard).



Go downstairs and you'll see that you have a wet bar, laundry area, as well as 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and awesome additional living space.



Oh yes, and the schools. This home currently sits in the Walt Whitman High School, Pyle Middle School and Carderock Springs Elementary School district. *Confirm with Montgomery County Public Schools (http://gis.mcpsmd.org/SchoolAssignmentTool2/Index.xhtml)



There's so much to say about this property, but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one months rent + pet deposit



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



