Potomac, MD
7305 Brookstone Ct
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

7305 Brookstone Ct

7305 Brookstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Brookstone Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 6BR, 4.5BA Oasis in Close in Potomac! - You need to see this one in person! Welcome home to your stunning home nestled on over 2 picturesque acres in close in Potomac.

Don't worry about landscaping, grass cutting, or gutter cleaning....it's all included in the rent. You'll be able to simply focus on cooking in your beautiful, light filled, eat in kitchen set off of a spacious family room (that overlooks the incredible backyard).

You'll also enjoy the main level office, formal dining room, living room, powder room, and expansive great room....you may never want to leave your house.

Travel upstairs to find 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including a stunning master suite (complete with it's own private deck overlooking the tranquil backyard).

Go downstairs and you'll see that you have a wet bar, laundry area, as well as 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and awesome additional living space.

Oh yes, and the schools. This home currently sits in the Walt Whitman High School, Pyle Middle School and Carderock Springs Elementary School district. *Confirm with Montgomery County Public Schools (http://gis.mcpsmd.org/SchoolAssignmentTool2/Index.xhtml)

There's so much to say about this property, but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one months rent + pet deposit

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE4961175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Brookstone Ct have any available units?
7305 Brookstone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Is 7305 Brookstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Brookstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Brookstone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 Brookstone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7305 Brookstone Ct offer parking?
No, 7305 Brookstone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Brookstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Brookstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Brookstone Ct have a pool?
No, 7305 Brookstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Brookstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 7305 Brookstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Brookstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Brookstone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Brookstone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Brookstone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
