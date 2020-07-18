All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 35 SANDALFOOT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
35 SANDALFOOT COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

35 SANDALFOOT COURT

35 Sandalfoot Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

35 Sandalfoot Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful All Brick exclusive gated community country clubarea. 24 hour security patrol and pool Tennis avaolable. Exterior lawn maintained by HOA. Custom built home high ceiling and quality workmanship. Newer appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT have any available units?
35 SANDALFOOT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Is 35 SANDALFOOT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
35 SANDALFOOT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 SANDALFOOT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT offer parking?
No, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT has a pool.
Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT have accessible units?
No, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 SANDALFOOT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 SANDALFOOT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPotomac Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Potomac Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia