All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
11900 SMOKETREE ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

11900 SMOKETREE ROAD

11900 Smoketree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11900 Smoketree Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom single family FOR RENT in close-in Potomac. This home has just been painstakingly renovated including the installation of new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, ceramic tile flooring, gleaming hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new electric wiring, upgraded electric panel, recessed LED lighting, new doors, railings, trim and molding throughout and many other attractive features. Kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances - 2 dishwashers, double oven, double-bowl sink equipped with 2 disposals. Renovated Rec Room with fireplace and mantel area wired for TV leads to brick patio and landscaped fenced-in garden. Large mudroom with ample storage, extra refrigerator and separate freezer. Home certified "Lead Free." This house is in SUPERIOR condition on par with brand new home construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have any available units?
11900 SMOKETREE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have?
Some of 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11900 SMOKETREE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD offers parking.
Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have a pool?
No, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11900 SMOKETREE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia