11900 SMOKETREE ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom single family FOR RENT in close-in Potomac. This home has just been painstakingly renovated including the installation of new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, ceramic tile flooring, gleaming hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new electric wiring, upgraded electric panel, recessed LED lighting, new doors, railings, trim and molding throughout and many other attractive features. Kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances - 2 dishwashers, double oven, double-bowl sink equipped with 2 disposals. Renovated Rec Room with fireplace and mantel area wired for TV leads to brick patio and landscaped fenced-in garden. Large mudroom with ample storage, extra refrigerator and separate freezer. Home certified "Lead Free." This house is in SUPERIOR condition on par with brand new home construction.