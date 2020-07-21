All apartments in Potomac
11413 Duryea Dr

11413 Duryea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11413 Duryea Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
some paid utils
furnished
refrigerator
Available 08/01/19 One Room Set / Basement Apartment/Apartment - Property Id: 139600

Basement Apartment in Single family house with separate entrance. One bedroom with living area and gas/sink/Refrigerator. Sofa and coffee table. 2 min drive from Cabin John Mall. 5 mins drive from 270
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11413 Duryea Dr have any available units?
11413 Duryea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11413 Duryea Dr have?
Some of 11413 Duryea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11413 Duryea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11413 Duryea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11413 Duryea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11413 Duryea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11413 Duryea Dr offer parking?
No, 11413 Duryea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11413 Duryea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11413 Duryea Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11413 Duryea Dr have a pool?
No, 11413 Duryea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11413 Duryea Dr have accessible units?
No, 11413 Duryea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11413 Duryea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11413 Duryea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11413 Duryea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11413 Duryea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
