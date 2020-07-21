Available 08/01/19 One Room Set / Basement Apartment/Apartment - Property Id: 139600
Basement Apartment in Single family house with separate entrance. One bedroom with living area and gas/sink/Refrigerator. Sofa and coffee table. 2 min drive from Cabin John Mall. 5 mins drive from 270 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139600p Property Id 139600
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5042558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11413 Duryea Dr have any available units?
11413 Duryea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11413 Duryea Dr have?
Some of 11413 Duryea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11413 Duryea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11413 Duryea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.