Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

11213 BLACKHORSE COURT

11213 Blackhorse Court · No Longer Available
Location

11213 Blackhorse Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home in Potomac - Very spacious single family home with 2 car garage, in case de sac , very open space,

(RLNE5386897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have any available units?
11213 BLACKHORSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Is 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11213 BLACKHORSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT offers parking.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have a pool?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

