All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
11213 BLACKHORSE COURT
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11213 BLACKHORSE COURT
11213 Blackhorse Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Potomac
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
11213 Blackhorse Court, Potomac, MD 20854
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home in Potomac - Very spacious single family home with 2 car garage, in case de sac , very open space,
(RLNE5386897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have any available units?
11213 BLACKHORSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac, MD
.
Is 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11213 BLACKHORSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac
.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT offers parking.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have a pool?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11213 BLACKHORSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
