10849 WHITERIM DRIVE

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

RENOVATED TOWNHOME IN \"WOODROCK\". INCREDIBLE LOCATION! BACKS TO TREES, OPEN FLR PLAN, HDWD FLRS, KIT OPENS TO DECK & FENCED IN YARD. SEP LIV & DIN AREAS. LG MASTER BDRM/BATH W/ SEP SHOWER & SPA TUB. RENOVATED FAMILY RM W/ FIREPLACE & NEW FULL BATH. SECURITY. ATTACHED GARAGE. MINUTES TO DC, TYSONS, BETHESDA & AMAZON\'S NEW HQ2! STEPS TO THE CANAL. AVAIL FOR LONG TERM LEASE. DOGS OK BASED PER BREED. NO CATS.



Rental Terms:



Rental: $3,425.00



Application Fee: $35.00



Security Deposit: $3,425.00



Availability: February 01, 2019



Pets Allowed: Yes



Pets Restriction: Breed Restrictions, Dogs OK



