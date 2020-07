Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom with three and a half baths in the sought after Fox Hills neighborhood. Amenities include gleaming hard wood floors,updated kitchen with stainless appliances and fenced back yard. Located in the Churchill school cluster and just minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, 270 and 495.