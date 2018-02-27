10501 CHAPEL RD

Amenities
Showings: By Appointment Only. Call Listing Agent. Lister must accompany. This timeless masterpiece was constructed in 2009. Over 23,000 square feet of living space on 3 levels, Chateau style custom home, set on approximately 3.77 privately gated acres lot, sprinkler system, outdoor lighting, resort living & grand entertaining. Embassy sized rooms, dramatic foyer entry with custom handmade -painted iron curved staircase, 9 bedrooms, 11 full baths, 5 half baths, 5 Custom fireplaces, 1 elevator, chestnut wood study/library, Chef~s state-of-the-art kitchen with 2 islands. Light-filled lower level- theatre, gym/spa/sauna, steam, wet bar, catering kitchen, Maid's quarters. Outdoor pool & Jacuzzi. 5 car garage. Approx. 1 mile to Potomac Village.