Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

10501 CHAPEL RD

10501 Chapel Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10501 Chapel Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$32,000

8 Bed · 15 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Showings: By Appointment Only. Call Listing Agent. Lister must accompany. This timeless masterpiece was constructed in 2009. Over 23,000 square feet of living space on 3 levels, Chateau style custom home, set on approximately 3.77 privately gated acres lot, sprinkler system, outdoor lighting, resort living & grand entertaining. Embassy sized rooms, dramatic foyer entry with custom handmade -painted iron curved staircase, 9 bedrooms, 11 full baths, 5 half baths, 5 Custom fireplaces, 1 elevator, chestnut wood study/library, Chef~s state-of-the-art kitchen with 2 islands. Light-filled lower level- theatre, gym/spa/sauna, steam, wet bar, catering kitchen, Maid's quarters. Outdoor pool & Jacuzzi. 5 car garage. Approx. 1 mile to Potomac Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 CHAPEL RD have any available units?
10501 CHAPEL RD has a unit available for $32,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10501 CHAPEL RD have?
Some of 10501 CHAPEL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10501 CHAPEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
10501 CHAPEL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 CHAPEL RD pet-friendly?
No, 10501 CHAPEL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10501 CHAPEL RD offer parking?
Yes, 10501 CHAPEL RD does offer parking.
Does 10501 CHAPEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10501 CHAPEL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 CHAPEL RD have a pool?
Yes, 10501 CHAPEL RD has a pool.
Does 10501 CHAPEL RD have accessible units?
No, 10501 CHAPEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 CHAPEL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10501 CHAPEL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10501 CHAPEL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10501 CHAPEL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
