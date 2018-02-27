All apartments in Potomac
Last updated November 20 2019

10203 Gainsborough Road

10203 Gainsborough Road · No Longer Available
Location

10203 Gainsborough Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 fin. levels 4/3.5 Garage Townhouse Potomac! - Get the best of both worlds!! Enjoy the space and feel of single family home w/out lawn maintenance! Open floor plan lets in so much natural light. Big windows overlook lovely private garden. Updated kitchen with center island, include gas range & large breakfast bar island. BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER AND DISHWASHER. Updated bathrooms throughout. Large family room, dining room and living room with fireplace and slider to the fenced back patio. Large bedrooms upstairs; Fully finished LL w/BRAND NEW CARPET & full bath. Amazing location close to Park Potomac & Cabin John - full of great shopping, restaurants and events. Easy access to METRO, the beltway, Potomac schools and more. Parking for 4+ cars

https://tour.TruPlace.com/property/1787/80654/

(RLNE5122261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Gainsborough Road have any available units?
10203 Gainsborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10203 Gainsborough Road have?
Some of 10203 Gainsborough Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Gainsborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Gainsborough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Gainsborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 10203 Gainsborough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10203 Gainsborough Road offer parking?
Yes, 10203 Gainsborough Road offers parking.
Does 10203 Gainsborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10203 Gainsborough Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Gainsborough Road have a pool?
No, 10203 Gainsborough Road does not have a pool.
Does 10203 Gainsborough Road have accessible units?
No, 10203 Gainsborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Gainsborough Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 Gainsborough Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10203 Gainsborough Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10203 Gainsborough Road does not have units with air conditioning.
