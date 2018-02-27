All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 10000 Avenel Farm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
10000 Avenel Farm Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10000 Avenel Farm Drive

10000 Avenel Farm Drive · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10000 Avenel Farm Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10000 Avenel Farm Drive · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 8000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avenel at its BEST - 5/5.5 Corner Lot on 1/2 acre - Spectacular Corner Lot in Avenel. Custom all brick home w/contemporary flair on 1/2 acre w/approx 8000 fin sf! Features high ceilings, open spaces, 10' ceilings, walls of glass & light, marble flrs & 3 fireplaces. Fabulous MAIN LEVEL Owner's suite w/sit rm, dressing area & luxury marble BA Upper level w/3 BR sts + fin LL. Private patio & garden beautiful views. 2 car gar & Circular driveway. AVENEL GOLF, CONGRESSIONAL GOLF, GREAT Schools and close to all things DMV.

(RLNE3859410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive have any available units?
10000 Avenel Farm Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10000 Avenel Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Avenel Farm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Avenel Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive offer parking?
No, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 Avenel Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 Avenel Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10000 Avenel Farm Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity