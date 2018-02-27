10000 Avenel Farm Drive

Amenities
Avenel at its BEST - 5/5.5 Corner Lot on 1/2 acre - Spectacular Corner Lot in Avenel. Custom all brick home w/contemporary flair on 1/2 acre w/approx 8000 fin sf! Features high ceilings, open spaces, 10' ceilings, walls of glass & light, marble flrs & 3 fireplaces. Fabulous MAIN LEVEL Owner's suite w/sit rm, dressing area & luxury marble BA Upper level w/3 BR sts + fin LL. Private patio & garden beautiful views. 2 car gar & Circular driveway. AVENEL GOLF, CONGRESSIONAL GOLF, GREAT Schools and close to all things DMV.
(RLNE3859410)