Potomac Heights, MD
5377 BETA PLACE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

5377 BETA PLACE

5377 Beta Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5377 Beta Pl, Potomac Heights, MD 20640
Potomac Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently freshened 2BR 1FB Cape Cod style duplex home. 1BR 1FB on main level with a unique second level room which could be second bedroom. Enjoy the seasonal partial water views overlooking the Mattawoman Creek. Close proximity to Indian Head Rail Trail Hawthorne Road intersection. Minutes from NSWC main gate. Off street parking area next to home. Pets case-by-case basis. Immediate availability. Utilities/Services paid directly to prop manager on a monthly basis are: water, sewer, trash service and lawn care at an additional $90/mo for a total of $1,290 paid monthly to Property Manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5377 BETA PLACE have any available units?
5377 BETA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac Heights, MD.
Is 5377 BETA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5377 BETA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5377 BETA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5377 BETA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5377 BETA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5377 BETA PLACE offers parking.
Does 5377 BETA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5377 BETA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5377 BETA PLACE have a pool?
No, 5377 BETA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5377 BETA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5377 BETA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5377 BETA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5377 BETA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5377 BETA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5377 BETA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

