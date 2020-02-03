Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Potomac Heights
Find more places like 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Potomac Heights, MD
/
5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY
5120 Indian Head Hwy
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5120 Indian Head Hwy, Potomac Heights, MD 20640
Potomac Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Attached Home with Living Room, Kitchen & Separate Laundry Room. Move-In Ready & Available Now. Tenant Responsible for Separately Metered Utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY have any available units?
5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Potomac Heights, MD
.
Is 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Potomac Heights
.
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 INDIAN HEAD HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Indian Head, MD
Accokeek, MD
Lorton, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Bensville, MD
Woodbridge, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Marumsco, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Neabsco, VA
Cherry Hill, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Newington, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Lake Ridge, VA
Newington Forest, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Springfield, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America